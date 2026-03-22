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Orion Kerkering Injury: Opening season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Kerkering (hamstring) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has made just one Grapefruit League appearance this spring while working his way back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so he'll get some more time to build up before joining the Phillies. Once healthy, Kerkering is expected to fill a setup role after recording four saves and 19 holds with a 3.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 65:27 K:BB across 60 regular-season innings last year.

Orion Kerkering
Philadelphia Phillies
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