Orion Kerkering Injury: Opening season on IL
Kerkering (hamstring) will begin the regular season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander has made just one Grapefruit League appearance this spring while working his way back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so he'll get some more time to build up before joining the Phillies. Once healthy, Kerkering is expected to fill a setup role after recording four saves and 19 holds with a 3.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 65:27 K:BB across 60 regular-season innings last year.
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