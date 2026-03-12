Orion Kerkering Injury: Scheduled for live BP Saturday

Kerkering (hamstring) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The right-handed reliever has been slowed since the start of camp by a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, and this will be the second time he's faced hitters since the injury. If things go off without a hitch Saturday, Kerkering's Grapefruit League debut should be around the corner. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Kerkering will "possibly" have enough time to be ready for Opening Day.