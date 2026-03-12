Orion Kerkering headshot

Orion Kerkering Injury: Scheduled for live BP Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 1:59pm

Kerkering (hamstring) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The right-handed reliever has been slowed since the start of camp by a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, and this will be the second time he's faced hitters since the injury. If things go off without a hitch Saturday, Kerkering's Grapefruit League debut should be around the corner. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Kerkering will "possibly" have enough time to be ready for Opening Day.

Orion Kerkering
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
22 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
161 days ago
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
224 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
238 days ago
The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far
MLB
The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far
Author Image
Dan Marcus
238 days ago