Orion Kerkering Injury: Scheduled for live BP Saturday
Kerkering (hamstring) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The right-handed reliever has been slowed since the start of camp by a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, and this will be the second time he's faced hitters since the injury. If things go off without a hitch Saturday, Kerkering's Grapefruit League debut should be around the corner. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Kerkering will "possibly" have enough time to be ready for Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings22 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest161 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing224 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move238 days ago
-
General MLB Article
The Most Miserable Bullpens in Baseball: Ranking Every MLB Relief Corps in 2025 So Far238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More