Orion Kerkering Injury: Tosses bullpen session Saturday

Kerkering (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday, per Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic.

It was the right-hander's third session since having his throwing program delayed by a Grade 1 hamstring strain, per MLB.com. Kerkering, who's expected to be one of Philadelphia's primary setup men for closer Jhoan Duran, still has plenty of time to build up and be ready for Opening Day in late March.