Orion Kerkering headshot

Orion Kerkering News: Activated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Phillies activated Kerkering (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kerkering got a late start to the season after straining his right hamstring during spring training, but he's ready to roll after four rehab appearances. The 25-year-old will settle into a setup role for the Phillies, though he could be eased back into high-leverage situations following the layoff.

Orion Kerkering
Philadelphia Phillies
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