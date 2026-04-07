Orion Kerkering News: Activated from injured list
The Phillies activated Kerkering (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kerkering got a late start to the season after straining his right hamstring during spring training, but he's ready to roll after four rehab appearances. The 25-year-old will settle into a setup role for the Phillies, though he could be eased back into high-leverage situations following the layoff.
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