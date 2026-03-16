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Orion Kerkering News: Cleared to pitch in minors game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 1:50pm

Kerkering (hamstring) is slated to make an appearance Tuesday in a minor-league game on the back fields of camp, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kerkering is no worse for the wear after tossing a live batting practice session over the weekend, so he'll be available to pitch for the first time in spring training, albeit in a controlled setting. The hard-throwing right-hander has been slowed by a Grade 1 right hamstring strain throughout the spring, but he should be able to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season if he's able to get a couple of appearances under his belt during the final week of camp.

Orion Kerkering
Philadelphia Phillies
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