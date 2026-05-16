Orion Kerkering headshot

Orion Kerkering News: Notches first save of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Kerkering walked one and struck out one while giving up an unearned run in the 10th inning Friday to record his first save of the season in an 11-9 win over the Pirates.

With Jhoan Duran not yet pitching on back-to-back days and Brad Keller having worked Wednesday and Thursday, interim manager Don Mattingly has to get creative with his high-leverage arms. Jose Alvarado struck out the side in a scoreless ninth, then after the Phillies rang up three runs in the top of the 10th, Kerkering got the call and allowed only the phantom runner to score. The right-hander hasn't seen much usage in key situations this season, and through 16.1 innings over 18 appearances he sports a 2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB with just one win and one hold in addition to Friday's save.

Orion Kerkering
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orion Kerkering See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
27 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
87 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
226 days ago
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
MLB
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing
Author Image
Brad Johnson
289 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
303 days ago