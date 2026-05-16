Orion Kerkering News: Notches first save of 2026

Kerkering walked one and struck out one while giving up an unearned run in the 10th inning Friday to record his first save of the season in an 11-9 win over the Pirates.

With Jhoan Duran not yet pitching on back-to-back days and Brad Keller having worked Wednesday and Thursday, interim manager Don Mattingly has to get creative with his high-leverage arms. Jose Alvarado struck out the side in a scoreless ninth, then after the Phillies rang up three runs in the top of the 10th, Kerkering got the call and allowed only the phantom runner to score. The right-hander hasn't seen much usage in key situations this season, and through 16.1 innings over 18 appearances he sports a 2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB with just one win and one hold in addition to Friday's save.