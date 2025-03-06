Orion Kerkering News: Throws clean inning Thursday

Kerkering threw a clean inning in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, striking out two while picking up a hold.

Kerkering now holds a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while fanning three over three innings during spring training so far. The 23-year-old right-hander showed plenty of promise out of Philadelphia's bullpen in his first full season in the major leagues, featuring a 2.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 74:14 K:BB across 63 frames a year ago. Kerkering is slated to start 2025 in a setup role behind presumed closer Jordan Romano, but it's not out of the question that the former sees some ninth-inning work at some point later in the season after the latter struggled in 2024 before undergoing elbow surgery.