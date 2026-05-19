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Orlando Arcia News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Twins selected Arcia's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Arcia will give the Twins depth across the infield following Royce Lewis' demotion to St. Paul. The 31-year-old has slashed .318/.376/.556 with eight home runs over 39 contests with St. Paul this season.

Orlando Arcia
Minnesota Twins
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