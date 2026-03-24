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Orlando Arcia News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Twins reassigned Arcia to minor-league camp Tuesday.

The veteran infielder was unable to win a reserve role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Arcia slashed only .202/.238/.291 across 214 plate appearances between Atlanta and Colorado in 2025 and is set to open 2026 at Triple-A St. Paul.

Orlando Arcia
Minnesota Twins
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