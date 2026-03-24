Orlando Arcia News: Cut from big-league camp
The Twins reassigned Arcia to minor-league camp Tuesday.
The veteran infielder was unable to win a reserve role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Arcia slashed only .202/.238/.291 across 214 plate appearances between Atlanta and Colorado in 2025 and is set to open 2026 at Triple-A St. Paul.
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