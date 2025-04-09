Fantasy Baseball
Orlando Arcia headshot

Orlando Arcia News: Starting again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Arcia will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After a four-game benching, Arcia returned to the lineup Tuesday and reached base twice in four plate appearances in Atlanta's 7-5 win. He'll get another chance to build on that performance by starting again Wednesday as he looks to solidify himself as Atlanta's everyday shortstop ahead of Nick Allen.

Orlando Arcia
Atlanta Braves
