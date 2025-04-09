Orlando Arcia News: Starting again Wednesday
Arcia will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
After a four-game benching, Arcia returned to the lineup Tuesday and reached base twice in four plate appearances in Atlanta's 7-5 win. He'll get another chance to build on that performance by starting again Wednesday as he looks to solidify himself as Atlanta's everyday shortstop ahead of Nick Allen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now