Orlando Arcia News: Struggling at plate this spring

Arcia has gone 1-for-15 (.067) over nine Grapefruit league appearances this spring.

The shortstop is better known for his glove, but Arcia has slugged 17 homers in each of the last two seasons, even if his OPS dropped from .741 in 2023 to .625 last year. The 30-year-old hasn't yet found his timing in camp, but his job wouldn't seem to be in any jeopardy, especially given the limited options behind him in the system. A healthy Nacho Alvarez might have made a push, but the 21-year-old has been dealing with a wrist injury this spring.