Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Orlando Arcia headshot

Orlando Arcia News: Struggling at plate this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Arcia has gone 1-for-15 (.067) over nine Grapefruit league appearances this spring.

The shortstop is better known for his glove, but Arcia has slugged 17 homers in each of the last two seasons, even if his OPS dropped from .741 in 2023 to .625 last year. The 30-year-old hasn't yet found his timing in camp, but his job wouldn't seem to be in any jeopardy, especially given the limited options behind him in the system. A healthy Nacho Alvarez might have made a push, but the 21-year-old has been dealing with a wrist injury this spring.

Orlando Arcia
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now