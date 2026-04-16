Orlando Ribalta News: Earns first career save

Ribalta earned the save Thursday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one in the 10th inning.

His first career save was a task made tougher by the free runner on second base, but Ribalta worked around that and a leadoff single by striking out Bryan Reynolds and then inducing a game-ending double play. Despite the admirable performance Thursday, Ribalta was the sixth pitcher to come out of the pen and the Nationals didn't have many more places to turn for the 10th inning. It's not likely that the right-hander will see many more leverage situations like this in the future.