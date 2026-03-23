Orlando Ribalta News: Opening season in minors

The Nationals optioned Ribalta to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Ribalta was one of the Nationals' better relievers in spring training, striking out six over 7.1 innings across seven Grapefruit League appearances while permitting one earned run on five hits and two walks. However, the 28-year-old righty has fared far worse in parts of two seasons in the big leagues (7.81 ERA, 2.06 WHIP in 27.2 innings), and that poor track record was likely a factor in him failing to make the Opening Day roster.