Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Colas headshot

Oscar Colas News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The White Sox designated Colas for assignment Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Colas got a big signing bonus from the White Sox in January of 2022 after defecting from Cuba and had a nice first season in the minors, but things have trended poorly since then. The 26-year-old has hit only .223/.271/.309 in 88 games at the major-league level and will likely pass through waivers unclaimed.

Oscar Colas
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now