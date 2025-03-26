Oscar Colas News: Booted from 40-man roster

The White Sox designated Colas for assignment Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Colas got a big signing bonus from the White Sox in January of 2022 after defecting from Cuba and had a nice first season in the minors, but things have trended poorly since then. The 26-year-old has hit only .223/.271/.309 in 88 games at the major-league level and will likely pass through waivers unclaimed.