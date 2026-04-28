Oscar Colas News: Finds work in Mexico
Colas signed a contract with Mexican League club Saraperos de Saltillo on April 20.
Before opting to continue his career in Mexico, the 27-year-old outfielder had been available on the open market since early November, after he elected to become a free agent following the 2025 season. Colas was once a prized prospect in the White Sox system but struggled to produce over parts of two seasons in the big leagues in 2023 and 2024, slashing just .223/.271/.309 with five home runs and a 26.9 percent strikeout rate over 301 plate appearances.
Oscar Colas
Free Agent
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