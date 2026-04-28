Oscar Colas headshot

Oscar Colas News: Finds work in Mexico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Colas signed a contract with Mexican League club Saraperos de Saltillo on April 20.

Before opting to continue his career in Mexico, the 27-year-old outfielder had been available on the open market since early November, after he elected to become a free agent following the 2025 season. Colas was once a prized prospect in the White Sox system but struggled to produce over parts of two seasons in the big leagues in 2023 and 2024, slashing just .223/.271/.309 with five home runs and a 26.9 percent strikeout rate over 301 plate appearances.

Oscar Colas
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Colas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Colas See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
95 days ago
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
Lineup Lowdown: American League
MLB
Lineup Lowdown: American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
June 12, 2024
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
June 9, 2024
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Damn Yankees
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Damn Yankees
Author Image
Todd Zola
June 8, 2024