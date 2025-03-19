Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Colas headshot

Oscar Colas News: Starting season in Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Colas didn't make the White Sox's Opening Day roster and will be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Colas missed nearly two weeks of action due to a sprained right wrist he suffered March 6, but he returned to go 0-for-1 with a walk in Wednesday's contest. He'll finish Cactus League play 4-for-16 with an RBI and two runs scored and will now return to Charlotte for the start of the new campaign.

Oscar Colas
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now