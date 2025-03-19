Oscar Colas News: Starting season in Charlotte
Colas didn't make the White Sox's Opening Day roster and will be optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Colas missed nearly two weeks of action due to a sprained right wrist he suffered March 6, but he returned to go 0-for-1 with a walk in Wednesday's contest. He'll finish Cactus League play 4-for-16 with an RBI and two runs scored and will now return to Charlotte for the start of the new campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now