Oscar Mercado News: Returns to Phillies organization
Mercado signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday.
Arizona cut Mercado loose last week after he failed to win a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, but the veteran outfielder quickly found an opportunity in the Phillies organization. He was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run while appearing in two games during the affiliate's first series of the season. The 31-year-old previously spent the entire 2025 campaign at Lehigh Valley, slashing .247/.368/.370 with 11 home runs and 40 steals across 481 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Mercado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Mercado See More