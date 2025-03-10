Osleivis Basabe Injury: Cut from big-league camp

The Giants optioned Basabe (shoulder) to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

After reaching the majors with the Rays in 2023 and appearing in 31 games, Basabe spent the entire 2024 campaign in the minors and struggled during his time in the International League, slashing .248/.293/.336 over 283 plate appearances. The Giants acquired him in February and handed him a spot on the 40-man roster, but Basabe was unlikely to break camp even a strained right shoulder hadn't kept him from playing in the Cactus League since Feb. 25. If he's healthy to begin the minor-league season, Basabe should be in line to handle a near-everyday role with Triple-A Sacramento.