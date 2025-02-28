Osleivis Basabe Injury: Dealing with shoulder strain
Basabe will not throw for 2-to-4 days after being diagnosed with a right shoulder strain, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's not clear how or when Basabe was hurt, but the Giants do not seem overly concerned about the injury at this time. That said, it could impact Basabe's chances at winning a utility role, which already had seemed pretty low.
