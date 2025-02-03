Osleivis Basabe News: Booted from 40-man roster

The Rays designated Basabe for assignment Monday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Alex Faedo. Basabe, 24, missed a large chunk of the 2024 season with a fractured wrist, slashing just .248/.293/.336 over 66 contests during his time at Triple-A Durham. He has minor-league options left and could draw interest from a team looking for utility depth.