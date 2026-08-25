Osleivis Basabe News: Out of lineup Tuesday
Basabe is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
With a .167/.196/.185 slash-line over his last 15 games, the Giants will give Basabe a breather Tuesday. Shay Whitcomb will take over at third base and bat seventh for San Francisco.
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