Osleivis Basabe headshot

Osleivis Basabe News: Out of lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Basabe is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

With a .167/.196/.185 slash-line over his last 15 games, the Giants will give Basabe a breather Tuesday. Shay Whitcomb will take over at third base and bat seventh for San Francisco.

Osleivis Basabe
San Francisco Giants
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