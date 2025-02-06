Osleivis Basabe News: Traded to San Francisco

The Giants acquired Basabe from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Basabe had been designated for assignment and is now on the move to a new organization. The 24-year-old missed much of 2024 due to injury and, when on the field, slashed only .248/.293/.336 over 66 contests at Triple-A Durham. Basabe is a versatile defender and is projected to serve as utility depth at Triple-A Sacramento.