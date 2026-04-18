Osvaldo Bido News: Claimed by South Siders

The White Sox claimed Bido off waivers from Atlanta on Saturday.

Bido will join the White Sox's organization after he was designated by Atlanta for assignment Thursday. He gave up three earned runs in each of his two outings prior to being DFA'd, and on the season he has a 6.30 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 10 innings. To make room on the 40-man roster for Bido, the White Sox transferred Prelander Berroa (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.