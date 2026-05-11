Osvaldo Bido News: Clears waivers
The White Sox outrighted Bido to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Bido cleared waivers after being designated for assignment Friday and appears poised to stick around in the organization as a swingman depth at the Triple-A level. Between big-league stops with Atlanta and Chicago this season, the 30-year-old right-hander delivered a 6.27 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB over 18.2 innings in 11 appearances out of the bullpen.
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