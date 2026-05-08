Osvaldo Bido headshot

Osvaldo Bido News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 11:06am

The White Sox designated Bido for assignment Friday.

Bido pitched 2.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Angels, but has now lost his place on the 26-man and 40-man rosters. This is the second time the 30-year-old has been DFA'd this season, as he was also cut loose by Atlanta in mid-April.

Osvaldo Bido
Chicago White Sox
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