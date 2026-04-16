Osvaldo Bido headshot

Osvaldo Bido News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Atlanta designated Bido for assignment Thursday.

Bido was knocked around in his last two appearances, yielding a total of six runs across three innings. He bounced around via waivers over the winter and will now go through the waivers process again.

Osvaldo Bido
Atlanta Braves
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