Osvaldo Bido News: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Bido for assignment Thursday.
Bido was knocked around in his last two appearances, yielding a total of six runs across three innings. He bounced around via waivers over the winter and will now go through the waivers process again.
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