Osvaldo Bido News: Falls to San Diego

Bido (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two runs on nine hits across five innings. He struck out five.

Bido did a good job of limiting the damage against a potent Padres offense. However, a pair of runs proved enough to stick the right-hander with his first loss in a 2-1 defeat. The 29-year-old Bido now has a 3.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through his first three starts (15 innings) this season. He's currently in line to face the White Sox in his next outing.