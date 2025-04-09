Osvaldo Bido News: Falls to San Diego
Bido (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing two runs on nine hits across five innings. He struck out five.
Bido did a good job of limiting the damage against a potent Padres offense. However, a pair of runs proved enough to stick the right-hander with his first loss in a 2-1 defeat. The 29-year-old Bido now has a 3.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through his first three starts (15 innings) this season. He's currently in line to face the White Sox in his next outing.
