Osvaldo Bido headshot

Osvaldo Bido News: Five strikeouts in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Bido didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rockies, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters in five innings.

Unfortunately for Bido, the Athletics' offense woke up too late for the 29-year-old to collect his second win in as many starts. However, he did a nice job to make sure only a couple of runners came around to score despite allowing quite a bit of traffic on the basepaths. He'll carry a 2.70 ERA and 1.50 WHIP into his next start, which is lined up to come at home against the Padres.

Osvaldo Bido
Sacramento Athletics
