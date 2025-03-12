Osvaldo Bido News: Improves in fourth spring start
Bido gave up two runs over five innings with four strikeouts and no walks in Wednesday's loss to Arizona. Despite a 9.24 ERA this spring, he still looks set to win the A's fourth starter role, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Bido made a strong impression with a 3.41 ERA and 24.3% K% last season and A's management entered spring training pretty convinced he'd be part of the rotation. His improvement in Wednesday's start should help alleviate any concerns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now