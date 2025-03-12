Fantasy Baseball
Osvaldo Bido headshot

Osvaldo Bido News: Improves in fourth spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 9:42pm

Bido gave up two runs over five innings with four strikeouts and no walks in Wednesday's loss to Arizona. Despite a 9.24 ERA this spring, he still looks set to win the A's fourth starter role, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bido made a strong impression with a 3.41 ERA and 24.3% K% last season and A's management entered spring training pretty convinced he'd be part of the rotation. His improvement in Wednesday's start should help alleviate any concerns.

Osvaldo Bido
Sacramento Athletics
