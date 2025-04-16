Osvaldo Bido News: Nabs win despite no punchouts

Bido (2-1) earned the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He did not strike out any batters.

Bido didn't miss many bats with a modest seven whiffs and zero strikeouts, but he nonetheless pitched effectively. The right-hander gave up just one run (on a Brooks Baldwin solo homer) and threw an efficient 55 of 83 pitches for strikes. Bido is far from the flashiest pitcher in the league, but he's gotten the job done for the Athletics so far this season, going at least five innings in all four of his starts to date and giving up no more than two runs in any outing. He has a 2.61 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 20.2 innings on the season, and despite Wednesday's lack of punchouts, he's usually good for a handful of Ks -- in his first three starts, he tallied 14 strikeouts across 15 frames.