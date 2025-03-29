Osvaldo Bido News: Nabs win in season debut

Bido (1-0) earned the victory in Saturday's start against Seattle, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five-plus innings.

Bido wasn't particularly sharp in the outing, as he issued four free passes, hit two batters and threw just 45 of 81 pitches for strikes. However, he limited the Mariners to just one earned run (due in part to inducing two double plays) and emerged with the win. Bido posted a 3.7 BB/9 in each of his first two big-league seasons, so control hasn't been his strong point. However, he's locked into a spot in Oakland's rotation and has some fantasy upside after posting a 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 in his first season with the Athletics last year.