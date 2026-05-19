Osvaldo Bido News: Released by White Sox

The White Sox released Bido on Tuesday.

Bido was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte last week after clearing waivers, but he never wound up pitching for Charlotte and is now pursuing a contract with a Japanese team, per Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network. The veteran swingman has posted a 6.27 ERA and 11:10 K:BB over 18.2 innings at the major-league level in 2026.