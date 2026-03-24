Osvaldo Bido headshot

Osvaldo Bido News: Returns to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Atlanta claimed Bido off waivers Tuesday.

The right-hander was recently waived by the Yankees and will now return to Atlanta, which rostered him briefly in December before he was claimed by the Rays. Bido made 26 appearances (10 starts) for the Athletics last season and had a 5.87 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 68:35 K:BB across 79.2 innings.

Osvaldo Bido
Atlanta Braves
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