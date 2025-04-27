Fantasy Baseball
Osvaldo Bido headshot

Osvaldo Bido News: Solid in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Bido took a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

The 29-year-old right-hander faired well in this 90-pitch outing, firing 58 strikes. The lone blemish on Bido's performance was a leadoff 400-foot home run surrendered to Joshua Palacios to open the game. Through 31.1 innings, Bido has pitched to a 4.88 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Marlins in Miami next weekend.

Osvaldo Bido
Sacramento Athletics
