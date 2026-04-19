Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Back to bench in Soler's return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Peraza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Peraza went 7-for-18 (.389 average) with two home runs, one double, three walks, two stolen bases, four RBI and four runs while starting in each of the last five games at either second base or third base, but the Angels won't have room for him in the lineup Sunday while the team welcomes Jorge Soler (suspension) back from a four-game absence. Though he looks set to move back into more of a part-time role with the Angels back to full strength, Peraza should play regularly versus left-handed pitching and will continue to push Adam Frazier for playing time at second base against righties.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
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