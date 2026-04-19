Oswald Peraza News: Back to bench in Soler's return
Peraza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Peraza went 7-for-18 (.389 average) with two home runs, one double, three walks, two stolen bases, four RBI and four runs while starting in each of the last five games at either second base or third base, but the Angels won't have room for him in the lineup Sunday while the team welcomes Jorge Soler (suspension) back from a four-game absence. Though he looks set to move back into more of a part-time role with the Angels back to full strength, Peraza should play regularly versus left-handed pitching and will continue to push Adam Frazier for playing time at second base against righties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswald Peraza See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 172 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswald Peraza See More