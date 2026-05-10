Oswald Peraza News: Breaks out of HR drought Sunday
Peraza went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Angels' 6-1 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Peraza put the Angels on the board in the fifth inning with two-run long ball off Eric Lauer. It was Peraza's fifth home run of the year (tying his mark across 264 plate appearances in 2025) and his first long ball since April 16 against the Yankees. He is slashing .282/.339/.476 with five steals, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 113 plate appearances this season while serving as the Halos' utility man.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswald Peraza See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets17 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswald Peraza See More