Oswald Peraza News: Checking into lineup Sunday

Peraza (hand) will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Peraza made his most recent start in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, exiting that game early due to a left hand contusion. The injury never appeared to be much of a concern, as he was used off the bench as a pinch runner in Friday's 7-6 loss and will now return to the lineup for the series finale. Peraza is expected to handle a part-time role for the Angels moving forward while he's produced a lackluster .229/.276/.353 slash line across 313 plate appearances on the season.