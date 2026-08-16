Oswald Peraza News: Checking into lineup Sunday
Peraza (hand) will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals.
Peraza made his most recent start in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, exiting that game early due to a left hand contusion. The injury never appeared to be much of a concern, as he was used off the bench as a pinch runner in Friday's 7-6 loss and will now return to the lineup for the series finale. Peraza is expected to handle a part-time role for the Angels moving forward while he's produced a lackluster .229/.276/.353 slash line across 313 plate appearances on the season.
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