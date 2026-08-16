Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Checking into lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 1:20pm

Peraza (hand) will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Peraza made his most recent start in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, exiting that game early due to a left hand contusion. The injury never appeared to be much of a concern, as he was used off the bench as a pinch runner in Friday's 7-6 loss and will now return to the lineup for the series finale. Peraza is expected to handle a part-time role for the Angels moving forward while he's produced a lackluster .229/.276/.353 slash line across 313 plate appearances on the season.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswald Peraza See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswald Peraza See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
50 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
53 days ago