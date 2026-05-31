Oswald Peraza News: Continues to perform well
Peraza went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base Saturday in a 14-3 win against Tampa Bay.
Peraza got in on a big offensive day by the Angels by clubbing a solo shot in his final plate appearance in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has reached base safely in nine of his past 10 contests and is slashing .333/.400/.528 with two homers, four RBI, four runs and one stolen base over that stretch. Peraza isn't setting the world on fire, but he's earned a near-everyday role and is in the midst of a career-best campaign, posting a .277/.341/.465 slash line with seven long balls, 15 RBI, 17 runs and six stolen bases through 53 games.
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