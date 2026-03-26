Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Draws start at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Peraza will start at second base and bat ninth in Thursday's opener against the Astros.

The right-handed-hitting Peraza will get the first crack at the keystone even as the Astros send righty Hunter Brown to the mound. Lefty bat Adam Frazier will also see reps at second base, but it seems he's behind Peraza in the early pecking order.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
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