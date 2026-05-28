Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Peraza is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Detroit.

Peraza started each of the previous five tilts for the Angels but will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Adam Frazier will cover second base and Donovan Walton will be at third base.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
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