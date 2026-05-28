Oswald Peraza News: Exiting starting nine
Peraza is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Detroit.
Peraza started each of the previous five tilts for the Angels but will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Adam Frazier will cover second base and Donovan Walton will be at third base.
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