Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: In mix for possible 3B opening

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Peraza is a candidate to start at third base on Opening Day if DJ LeMahieu (calf) isn't ready to play by then, CJ Haddad of MLB.com reports.

Though LeMahieu has said that he doesn't think his calf injury is serious, his Opening Day status is nonetheless in doubt. Oswaldo Cabrera is the favorite to move into a starting role at the hot corner if LeMahieu is sidelined for any regular-season time, but Peraza could push for the potential opening with a strong spring. Through five spring games, Peraza has gone 4-for-12 with an RBI and three runs while Cabrera has batted 2-for-13, though the latter has a home run and a stolen base as part of his stat line.

