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Oswald Peraza News: In mix for starts at keystone

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Peraza is in contention for starts at second base early in the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Christian Moore and Kyren Paris were optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, and the Angels have yet to decide who will be their primary option at second base. Left-handed-batting Adam Frazier may have the upper hand, but manager Kurt Suzuki emphasized Monday that the team hasn't yet settled on a starter, saying the competition "might come down to the wire." Suzuki also stated that the Angels may opt to go with a modified platoon based on matchups, and Peraza could very well be part of that mix along with Frazier and Vaughn Grissom (hand). Peraza is out of minor-league options and has had a great spring, slashing .341/.386/.634 with two homers, six doubles, eight RBI and five stolen bases.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
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