Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Knocks second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 9:53pm

Peraza went 1-for-5 with a home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 9-6 win against the Reds.

Peraza belted a solo homer in the fourth inning and notched another RBI on a groundout in the seventh. The veteran infielder started at third base Sunday after being held out of the lineup the previous two days. Peraza is slashing just .214/.267/.405 with two long balls, three RBI and a stolen base through 46 plate appearances on the season. He may be in and out of the lineup, as Yoan Moncada and Vaughn Grissom are likely to get frequent starts at third and second base, which is where Peraza has logged most of his work this season.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
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