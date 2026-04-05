Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Peraza is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Peraza started the previous five games and will take a seat Sunday after going 3-for-16 with a walk, a double and a stolen base during that span. Adam Frazier is starting at the keystone and batting ninth in the series finale versus Seattle.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
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