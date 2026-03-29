Oswald Peraza News: Out of Sunday's lineup
Peraza is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peraza has opened the season as the Angels' primary second baseman, and he's gone 4-for-11 with a homer while starting the first three games of the year. Adam Frazier will pick up a start at the keystone Sunday to close out the series in Houston.
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