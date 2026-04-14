Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Perfect at plate in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Peraza went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Yankees.

After Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler all took Ryan Weathers deep for solo homers in the top of the first inning, Peraza answered with a solo shot of his own in the third, sending a changeup over the wall in left field. Peraza has started 13 of the Angels' 18 games to begin the season, seeing action at both second and third base. He's slashing .267/.327/.511 with three home runs, five RBI, four runs scored, one stolen base and a 4:12 BB:K across 50 plate appearances.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
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