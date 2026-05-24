Oswald Peraza News: Picking up playing time

Peraza will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Peraza will be included in the starting nine for the fifth time in the last six games, this time occupying third base after his previous four starts had come at second base. The Angels should have steady playing time available for Peraza in the short term after Yoan Moncada (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Peraza has been reasonably productive when given the chance to play; he's maintaining a .278/.347/.474 slash line to go with six home runs and five stolen bases over 148 plate appearances on the season.