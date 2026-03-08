Oswald Peraza headshot

Oswald Peraza News: Shining in spring play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Peraza went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two stolen bases Sunday in a Cactus League loss to the Athletics.

Peraza's big game boosted his spring slash line to .320/.370/.720. He ranks second on the Angels in both homers (two) and RBI (seven) while tying for second in steals (four). Peraza is out of minor-league options and is expected to break camp with the Angels as a utility infielder, but he could feasibly move into a larger role if Christian Moore struggles to begin the campaign.

Oswald Peraza
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswald Peraza
