Oswaldo Cabrera headshot

Oswaldo Cabrera Injury: On track for spring debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Cabrera (ankle) is "trending" toward making his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Rays, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cabrera has been eased into things in Yankees camp following last May's surgery to repair a fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle. The utility player will have a little less than three weeks of game action to convince the team he's ready for Opening Day.

Oswaldo Cabrera
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswaldo Cabrera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oswaldo Cabrera See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
153 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
165 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
290 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
295 days ago