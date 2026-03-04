Oswaldo Cabrera Injury: On track for spring debut Friday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Cabrera (ankle) is "trending" toward making his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Rays, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Cabrera has been eased into things in Yankees camp following last May's surgery to repair a fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle. The utility player will have a little less than three weeks of game action to convince the team he's ready for Opening Day.
