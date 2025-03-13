Oswaldo Cabrera Injury: Out Thursday with illness

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cabrera was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to an illness, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Oswald Peraza was a late addition to the Yankees' lineup in place of Cabrera, who was scheduled to start at third base and bat eighth. Provided the illness isn't anything that keeps him out of commission for more than a few days, Cabrera should still have a good case to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster, especially with DJ LeMahieu (calf) likely to begin the season on the injured list.